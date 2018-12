Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ride-sharing company Lyft is offering a discounted deal in the metro-east.

$10,000 worth of Lyft ride credits are now available and it's all thanks to a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

From now through January 2 the free credits can be used for rides originating and ending in Madison and St. Clair counties between 6:00 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The ride credits are available in $20 increments per Lyft user.

Offer code- RIDESMARTIL