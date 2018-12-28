× Millennial women are working more. But they’re still doing most of the housework

ST. LOUIS – Younger women are working longer hours and getting paid more than ever before, but they’re still shouldering the responsibilities of housework.

The Pew Research Center found 78-percent of young adult women worked at least 50 weeks per year in 2017.

The median income for them also increased from around $37,000 to $39,000 between 2000 and 2017.

However, what apparently has not changed for women is their role at home.

The Bureau Of Labor Statistics found on an average day 49-percent of young women reported doing housework in 2017 compared to 19-percent of men.