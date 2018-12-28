× Police identify one victim in double murder in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police have identified a man found fatally shot in a car near a St. Louis cemetery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the man as 32-year-old Vincent Cole. The name of a woman found fatally shot in the car with him has not yet been released.

Police say the bodies were found just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Homicide detectives are investigating and no further details were available.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch