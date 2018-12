× Police investigating double homicide in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead Friday morning

Police were dispatched to Geraldine Avenue at Thekla Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

As police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man and a woman shot to death in a vehicle with Michigan license plates.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting and are continuing to investigate.