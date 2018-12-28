× Public Works employee accused of pistol whipping co-worker

New Haven, CT (WFSB) — A New Haven Public Works employee is facing charges, after being accused of pistol whipping a co-worker.

Police said it started out as an argument between Public Works employee Henry Bell and a co-worker Wednesday morning outside a home on Middletown Avenue.

It is believed the argument stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

Bell, 51, is accused of hitting the co-worker in the head with a firearm. While this was happening, the gun went off.

That’s when Bell fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Bell was arrested Thursday morning and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree threatening, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

The investigation is ongoing.