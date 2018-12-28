Recipe – Homemade Chocolate Candies
ST. LOUIS – A little entrepreneur Chef joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for Homemade Chocolate Candies.
You can also use other flavors of candy wafers such as dark chocolate, vanilla or strawberry.
Ingredients
– One 12oz bag of Light Cocoa Candy Wafers
– 2-3 Silicone Candy Molds in the shape of your choice
– Microwave
Directions
– Add approximately 1-2 candy wafers in each silicone shape mold. (The number of candy wafers depends of the size of each shape.)
– Place mold in microwave and heat until candy wafers have melted. (Approximately 1-2 minutes.)
– Once candy wafers have melted, remove the molds from the microwave and spread it evenly within the shapes of mold.
– Place wafers in the freezer until hardened but not frozen.
JZ’s Sweets
JZ.Sweets@yahoo.com
IG: @JZSweets