× Recipe – Homemade Chocolate Candies

ST. LOUIS – A little entrepreneur Chef joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for Homemade Chocolate Candies.

You can also use other flavors of candy wafers such as dark chocolate, vanilla or strawberry.

Ingredients

– One 12oz bag of Light Cocoa Candy Wafers

– 2-3 Silicone Candy Molds in the shape of your choice

– Microwave

Directions

– Add approximately 1-2 candy wafers in each silicone shape mold. (The number of candy wafers depends of the size of each shape.)

– Place mold in microwave and heat until candy wafers have melted. (Approximately 1-2 minutes.)

– Once candy wafers have melted, remove the molds from the microwave and spread it evenly within the shapes of mold.

– Place wafers in the freezer until hardened but not frozen.

JZ’s Sweets

JZ.Sweets@yahoo.com

IG: @JZSweets