Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In the spirit of the holidays and the spirit of giving, we want to highlight the work of one of our Spirit of St. Louis charities.

Gentry Trotter, the founder of Heat-Up St. Louis, joins Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to talk about his organization and the year-round services they provide for low-income families, as well as elderly and disabled citizens.