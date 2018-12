Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis is known for its barbecue and Pappy's Smokehouse is one of the best around and Saturday it will be featured on the travel channel's hit show "The Zimmern List".

John Matthews from Pappy's Smokehouse joins Fox 2 News to talk about this opportunity.

For more information: www.PappysSmokehouse.com

Phone: (314) 535-4340