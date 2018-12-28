Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, December 29-30, 2018

It's the final weekend for many of the area's holiday light displays. Click here for more.

Hidden Valley Ski Area: Now open

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 29-30 Venue: Hidden Valley Ski Area, Wildwood, MO

Saturday: 9:00am-1:00am; Sunday: 9:00am-10:00pm

Lift Tickets: $40.00-$49.00 (Rentals extra)

Tubing: $26.00 for 3-hour session

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, December 29 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $62.00

Vs. Pittsburg Penguins

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, December 29 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets

Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert - Tickets are limited

Date: Saturday, December 29 (Also Friday evening) Venue: Powell Symphony Hall

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $35.00

Disney lovers of all generations will experience the most iconic musical moments from favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs the scores live.

Anastasia

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 29-30 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00

Inspired by the beloved films, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 29-30 Venue: Grandel Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7p; Sunday: 2p Tickets: $14-$96

How can you march to the beat of your own drummer when you’re still writing the song? Part theater, part rock concert, all of your favorite characters are here in this new take on Lewis Carroll’s beloved, poetic tale of self-actualization.

Winterfest Ice Rink - Final Weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 29-30 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 8:00pm

Admission: FREE - Skate rentals are available: $12 Adults, $7 Children ages 3-15

Experience an ice skating rink like no other! Grab your skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Enjoy the rink, sip hot chocolate in the renovated park, or explore the playground. Open through New Year’s Day.

Skate with Characters Sundays: Special VIP guests from movies and television on-hand for great photo-ops with kids: Captain America and Spiderman.

