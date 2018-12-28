Woes continue for Loop Trolley as trolleys shut down this weekend for scheduled maintenance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Delmar Loop Trolley has been through its fair share of ups and downs in 2018 – a delayed start date, only dropping off passengers at certain areas, and even striking parked vehicles along the route.

Now, just weeks after its debut, the Loop Trolley won’t be hitting the track this weekend due to what officials are calling “scheduled maintenance.”

“I hope they figure something out because right now it’s kind of a joke,” Andrea Scharpino said.

A joke that many Loop lovers, including newer residents Scharpino and Zac Cogley, seem to be laughing at.

The massive project cost upwards of $51 million, connecting Forest Park visitors to the Delmar Loop and vice versa.

“I think we need a lot of more resources in public transportation than the trolley provides,” Scharpino said.

The Trolley website doesn’t go into further details about the maintenance that will be done but told our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch that there will be “additional repairs and inspections to its vehicles during the down period.”

That could point to the age of the trolleys as one dates back to the 1920s in Australia.

“I think it’s a cool thing that it’s another transportation option but honestly it’s not something that’s been super helpful to us,” Cogley said.

As the trolleys will be staying in to end 2018 – it’s only everyone hope that it stays on the right track starting in the new year.