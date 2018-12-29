Divorce rate declining may be due to millennials waiting longer to get married

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Michele Russo is a former St. Louis Rams Cheerleader turned author, dating coach and host of the Love Lies podcast. She`s been coined the sideline reporter of the modern dating world, bringing the play-by-play of what to expect as a single. Michele`s shared the stage with the top dating consultants in the business including The Bachelor, Ben Higgins and top dating podcast host, Brian Howie to answer the most pressing question of the year, 'Why is everyone still single?'

For more information, visit www.thedimeseries.com.