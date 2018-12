Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Njoki Redding has been a pre-k teacher at BKG Pamoja @Cole for the last 8 years. She has continued to lay the foundation for our children to excel throughout their adulthood. Mama Njoki provides the children with the essential knowledge of self and African history.

Redding joins us in the studio to talk about the history of Kwanzaa and what it means to the community.

BKG Pamoja @ Cole Kwanzaa Celebration

St. Louis ArtWorks

5959 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.