Four people fatally shot in St. Charles City Saturday morning, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police confirm that the suspect regarding these shootings has been taken into custody.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles City Police are on the scene for a shooting with multiple victims in a residential area in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive in St. Charles City.

Investigators say that four people were fatally wounded, and the Major Case squad has been called in the assist with the investigation.

Police report that the tragedy occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found the bodies of four victims. The suspect was involved in a shootout with police as he fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the St. Charles City Police Department.