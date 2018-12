Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Barry and Michelle Herring are the owners of CMIT Solutions of St. Charles and Chesterfield, the nation`s leading provider of information technology (IT) services to the small and medium-sized business community.

Michelle and Barry Herring will talk about the latest holiday shopping scams and how online shoppers can stay safe this holiday season.

For more information, visit https://cmitsolutions.com/st-charles-chesterfield/.