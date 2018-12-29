ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is showing off his artsy side this morning. Yeah, we're not sure which side that is either but he's getting a painting lesson from Art Monster Tattoo Shop owner Chris Sabatino. Along the way, learn how The Knights of Columbus use a hayride to bring joy to others. See how singer Myshel Wilkins is serving others by sharing her gift and her story. Experience how meaningful a weekend with mom can be. Catch up with a school in Louisiana that saw St. Louis move to their needs after the flooding of 2016. Through all of these stories, see how serving in your sweet spot is a sweet spot indeed! Catch "The Thread" Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
The Thread: The Art of Life
-
The Thread – The Art of Life
-
The Thread: Joy in the Midst
-
The Thread: Special Delivery – Toys and Joys
-
The Thread: More Than A Float
-
The Thread – This Summer I…
-
-
The Thread: More Than Pizza
-
The Thread 307: It Takes A Community
-
The Thread: Inn the community
-
The Thread – This Summer I…
-
The Thread – More Than Pizza
-
-
The Thread – Stepping Out Of Fear
-
The Thread: Inn The Community
-
The Thread – St. Louis Welcomes the World