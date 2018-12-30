× Billikens Slam Appalachian State, 83-55

The Billikens finished their non-conference schedule on a high note with the convincing 83-55 win over Appalachian State on Sunday at Chaifetz Arena. Four Billikens scored in double figures led by Javon Bess and his points. Tramaine Isabell, Jr. scored 13 points while Hashan French and Jordan Goodwin chipped in 11 points each. French had a double-double with 12 rebounds.

The win finishes the Billikens non-conference schedule with a record of 9-4. Saint Louis begins Atlantic 10 Conference play on Sunday, January 6, 2019 when they host Rhode Island.

Here's reaction from the Billikens after their win over Appalachian State.