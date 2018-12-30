Duke’s BBQ sells WAGU beef for BBQ, makes everything from scratch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Duke's BBQ is the only BBQ joint in St .Louis that sells WAGU beef for BBQ. They don't own a freezer, so everything is very fresh, and they make everything from scratch. Duke's also doesn't use high fructose corn syrup in their sauces.

Duke's BBQ has been open for one year and tied last year as The Best BBQ in St. Louis by St. Louis Magazine. Kids under 10 years old eat free Monday through Thursday. They stay open until their food runs out.

For more information, visit dukesbbqshack.com.