Francis Howell Vikings football player loses his battle with leukemia

A sad update on a local high school student battling cancer. The Francis Howell Vikings tweeted Sunday that they are deeply saddened on the passing of Carter Hinkle this morning.

Hinkle was a freshman football player for Francis Howell.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia over the summer and couldn’t play during the season.

The entire football team shaved their heads in solidarity, and hundreds of students wore special bracelets to support him.

The family is currently working out funeral arrangements.