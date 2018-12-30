× NFL Playoffs are set

The NFL playoff match-ups are set. After week 17 ended the regular season on Sunday, December 30th, the 12 playoff teams have been determined. The NFL then released the match-ups and game times for post season football. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed, while the New Orleans Saints have the top spot in the NFC.

Here are the seeds in each conference.

AFC

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

#2 New England Patriots

#3 Houston Texans

#4 Baltimore Ravens

#5 Los Angeles Chargers

#6 Indianapolis Colts

NFC

#1 New Orleans Saints

#2 Los Angeles Rams

#3 Chicago Bears

#4 Dallas Cowboys

#5 Seattle Seahawks

#6 Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Wild Card weekend schedule

Saturday, January 5, 2019

3:35 PM – Colts at Texans

7:15 PM – Seahawks at Cowboys (televised on KTVI-Fox 2)

Sunday, January 6, 2019

12:05 PM – Chargers at Ravens

3:40 PM – Eagles at Bears