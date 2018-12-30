× Police investigating homicide in O’Fallon IL trailer park

O’FALLON, IL – Sunday night a homicide occurred in an O’Fallon Illinois trailer park. The fatal shooting happened at the Castle Acres mobile home park located in the 1700 block of West Highway 50.

O’Fallon police say officers were called to the trailer park for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers found an African-American male lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The O’Fallon Illinois Police Department has requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to be activated to investigate the homicide.

If you have any information on this homicide, you’re urged to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.