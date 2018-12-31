× Blues End 2018 on a Losing Note, 2-1 to Rangers

The 2018 calendar year ended with a New Year’s eve 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Enterprise Center Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with his 15th goal of the season in the first period. The Rangers tied the game late in the first on a power play goal by Mats Zuccarello. New York then took the lead for good in the second period on Boo Nieves’ backhander that made it 2-1. The Blues peppered Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist with 31 shots in the final two periods, but couldn’t get one by the veteran goalie.

The year ends with the Blues record standing at 15-18-4, good for 34 points, but last in the NHL’s Central division.

2019 has to be better for the St. Louis Blues!