Heading into the new year, why dieting doesn’t work

ST. LOUIS- Losing weight and eating healthier in the New Year is a top resolution, however, studies show dieting does not work.

According to research, dieting sets up for more weight gain in the long run and impacts the relationship people have with food and their body. Shannon Hayes Buescher registered and licensed dietitian joined FOX 2 to explain why going on a diet is not the answer.

Hayes explained about how intuitive eating allows you to trust your body and listen to when it is hungry, full, what you need to be satisfied, how your body wants to move and look at what is contributing into emotional eating.

