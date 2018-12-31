× Keeping your pets safe on New Year’s Eve

San Diego, CA (KGTV) — San Diego has several New Years Eve fireworks shows. While we may enjoy the sparkle and booms, your pets may run for their lives.

“You don’t want to have them outside where all those loud fireworks are going off,” said San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Dariel Walker.

The organization sees a sudden spike in stray animals around this time of year, she said.

Just like on July 4th, many pets who are terrified of loud noises run off in a panic. Walker suggested that owners prevent that by creating a calming environment for animals.

“You can even even play music or have the TV on or have some noise in the background to drown out that loud sound of the fireworks,” Walker said.

Walker advised pet owners to be prepared with a microchip in case they do run away.

The San Diego Humane Society offers microchipping service for $15.

The rice grain-size tracker goes into the back of the neck. It is administered similar to a regular vaccination shot and does not hurt the animal.

Having a simple microchip is often the difference between reuniting or never seeing your runaway pet again, Walker said.

“As soon as an animal comes into the shelter, the first thing we do is scan for that microchip, so as long as your information is up to date with the microchip, we can reunite them very quickly.”

The San Diego Humane Society has special holiday hours on New Years Eve: 10am to noon.

Microchipping services will be offered at that time.