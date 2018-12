Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you feel like payday can't come fast enough you're not alone.

Based on a recent Twitter survey the Washington Post reports a large portion of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

The Federal Reserve says four in ten adults couldn't produce 400 in an emergency without sliding into debt or selling something.

The Washington Post reports the high cost of common expenses like rent, child care, student loans, and medical bills are keeping people from being able to save.