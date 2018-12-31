× Major Case Squad identifies victim in O’Fallon trailer park homicide

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified a vehicle of interest in its investigation into a homicide at an O’Fallon, Illinois trailer park.

According to Lt. Kerry Andrews, O’Fallon Police Department, officers were called to the Castle Acres mobile home park in the 1700 block of West Highway 50 late Sunday afternoon for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the trailer park, they found a man in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Lockett, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities said they’re looking for a light-colored—possibly white—vehicle with dark-colored wheels.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact either the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or the Major Case Squad at 618-206-4309.