Missouri’s state workers will receive pay increase in January

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Minimum wage employees across Missouri won`t be the only workers getting pay increases in January.

More than 47,000 employees of the state of Missouri will see a $700- dollar annual pay increase beginning with their January 31 paychecks.

The cost for taxpayers this year is about $17.5 million.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Missouri workers, ranging from prison guards to nurses at mental health facilities, are the worst paid in the nation, with an average salary of about $39,000. The pay issue has caused high turnover in some agencies, leading to increased overtime and hiring costs.