Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, MO - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed one lane of the Hanley Road ramp to eastbound I-64 due to a landslide on the shoulder. The slide occurred during Monday morning’s heavy rain and caused a section of the shoulder pavement to collapse.

MoDOT says they will work to get a repair done quickly, but drivers should expect the lane restriction to still be in place when motorists return to work Wednesday after the New Year's Day holiday.

The Hanley Road ramp to eastbound I-64 will be restricted to one lane for the foreseeable future due to a slide that caused a portion of the shoulder to collapse. More details at https://t.co/FgITYsPQy4. pic.twitter.com/2XbliEC6c3 — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) December 31, 2018