ST. LOUIS - Ariel is a 12-year-old Maltese/spaniel mix. She's in excellent health for a senior dog and if you met her you'd have no idea she's 12.

Ariel is mild-mannered, loving, quiet, well-behaved, and very friendly.

She would do well in just about any home.

You can visit Monica at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.