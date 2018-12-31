× Search is on for suspects posing as law enforcement in armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – The search in on for suspects accused of using an emergency light to pull over a car and rob a driver at gunpoint.

The victim told police he and a woman were driving on West Florissant around 1 a.m. Monday morning when he saw what appeared to be emergency lights and thought it was an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say the driver pulled over and four armed men demanded they get out of the vehicle.

The suspects took some items from the vehicle, including the keys but left the car behind and ran off.