St. Charles man could face death penalty for killing family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - An alleged St. Charles murderer is due in court on Monday, December 31 connected to a horrific quadruple homicide this past weekend.

Prosecutors say Richard Darren Emery is charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother could face the death penalty once the investigation is complete.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting late Friday. Emery of St. Charles, Missouri, is facing 15 charges, including first-degree murder.

Emery, who often goes by his middle name Darren, exchanged gunfire with officers as he fled. He was captured several hours later _ wounded and covered in blood.

St. Charles is a city of about 70,000 residents on the Missouri River northwest of St. Louis.

A candlelight vigil was planned Sunday evening to honor the victims: 61-year-old Jane Moeckel, 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 8-year-old Zoe Kasten and 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten.