St. Charles murder suspect appears in court

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The man charged with killing four members of the same St. Charles family appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Richard Darren Emery faces 15 felony counts that include murder, armed criminal action, and assault.

A St. Charles Circuit Court judge read the charges out and asked Emery if he had an attorney. Emery said he did not have a lawyer at the time and the judge advised him of his right to a public defender.

Emery is due back in court on January 8, 2019. He could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege Emery killed his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kate Kasten, her two children 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan, and Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane. The family was killed just before midnight on Friday, December 28.

Police arrested Emery after he shot at police and carjacked another woman after stabbing her in the torso.