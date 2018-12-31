St. Louisians gather downtown to bring in the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people rang in the New Year in downtown St. Louis Monday night. Many came out for the annual New Year’s Eve party at Ballpark Village. There was added excitement around the event because some cast members of Bravo’s series ‘Vanderpump Rules’ were attending the party.



Families and other groups who were looking for a low-key celebration attended Winterfest at the arch and spent the afternoon ice skating. The family-friendly event ended with a fireworks show.