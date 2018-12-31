× Two jet skis collide, leaving one rider with life-threatening injuries

Clearwater, FL (WFTS) — A jet ski accident in Clearwater on Sunday led to one rider being airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say two jet skis collided in the Intracoastal near the area of Island Way just after noon on Sunday. Clearwater Police responded and ABC Action News crews watched as a medical helicopter landed on the Memorial Causeway leading.

The second jet ski rider was taken to the hospital by ground with a broken leg, according to police.

The Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, which was already experiencing heavy traffic from an Outback Bowl Event, was shut down.

Clearwater Police say FWC is investigating the accident to determine how the two jet skis collided.