Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO - An emotional vigil Sunday night in St. Charles remembered two children, their mother and grandmother who were all shot and killed in their home late Friday night.

The accused killer, the mother`s boyfriend is behind bars facing 15 charges in the case.

Hundreds turned out for the vigil which took place at Harris Elementary School just off Old Muegge Road in St. Charles.

That was where the two children who were killed went to school.

39-year-old Kate Kasten, her two kids, 8-year-old Zoe Kasten, and 10-year-old Jon Kasten, and Kate`s mother 61-year-old Jane Moeckel were all murdered at Kate`s St. Charles home on Whetstone Drive.

Kate`s boyfriend, 46-year-old Richard Darren Emery, who goes by Darren, is now charged with the murders.

Among those at the vigil was Kate`s father Rick Moeckel.

He still can`t believe what took place.

“I think that I probably cried enough yesterday that I was maybe dehydrated at the end of the day. What do you think, what do you do, what do you say, I don`t know,” said Moeckel.

Police say they have no motive in the killings.

Neither does Rick.

He says there were no warning signs leading up to the tragedy.

Rick tells us Emery was like a father to the children after their dad, Kate`s prior husband Kory, died of cancer last year.

“It`s hard not to say something bad about Darren but I can`t because there was never an indication that something like this could happen. He always took care, he helped the kids, the kids loved him,” explained Moeckel.

People young and old spoke at the vigil.

There was a circle of candles representing a circle of love for all of the victims.

There were also messages of love for the kids written in chalk outside of the school.

One woman who spoke at the vigil said with tears in her eyes, “This family did not deserve this. They will be missed by so many people. My heart is broken, and I loved them all so much.”

Moeckel had this to say about Emery, “What caused this? If he ever does say what it was, I`m sure he`s going to try and lay the blame on somebody else. He won`t take responsibility for what he did.”

The vigil, Moeckel said, meant a lot to him. He told us, “I think it`s a step in the right direction of trying to heal which I don`t know how that`s going to happen. But it`s going to be a long process but I think this is a place to start.”

Emery, who was caught yesterday morning after a manhunt that included a gun battle with police, is in custody and faces arraignment Monday.

At this point he has no bond.

The school district superintendent says extra counselors will be on hand at Harris Elementary when students return to class from their holiday break on January 8th.