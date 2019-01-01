Champion water skier takes to the Mississippi River for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A former US water ski champion and his compatriots went into the Mississippi River Tuesday for the 33rd consecutive year to raise money for charity.

“Back when I was 26 I was more excited,” said Kevin Day, Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association. “I wasn't scared. I was rejuvenated. Now I'm just fearful because of my age.”

Day and his friends raise money for the MDWA, which helps disabled people and wounded veterans gain confidence by going out on the water.

“In the summertime at Creve Couer Lake we put on an event for 40 to 70 disabled individuals and wounded warriors and it helps their lives,” Day said.

Day and his crew have been raised more than $117,000 and provide onlookers a good time watching.