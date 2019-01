Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Helping our veterans reintegrate after their service to the nation is an important part of saying thanks.

The Kniestedt Foundation provides nature outings and hunting trips to returning veterans to empower them and help them network with a supporting community.

Joe Rhodes, project manager at the Kniestedt Foundation, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss how a company is using a new barbecue sauce to raise money to help these veterans.