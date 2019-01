ST. LOUIS – The first baby of 2019 in St. Louis was born at ‘SSM St. Mary`s hospital.

Baby Amelia was born at 12:51am Tuesday morning. She weighed in at 6 pounds,15oz and was 19 point 29 inches long.

Amelia is the first child of Arwen and Jim of St. Louis County.

This is the third year in a row that St. Mary`s hospital has welcomed the first baby of the new year in St. Louis.