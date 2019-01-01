× State lawmaker wants ban on local rules for food packaging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri state lawmaker wants to ban local governments from regulating packaging for food and drinks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Imperial Republican Rep. Dan Shaul proposed a bill to prohibit any bans, restrictions or other regulations on to-go wrappings, bottles, or other packaging.

Shaul’s efforts come amid a push by environmentalists around the world to cut down on single-use plastics that can pollute waterways and end up in the food chain.

Shaul, who is director of the Missouri Grocers Association, says businesses could still opt to use environmentally friendly to-go packaging for food and drinks if his bill becomes law.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch