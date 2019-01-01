× New Year’s numbers drawn in the eighth largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.

It could happen if you’re lucky enough to have the winning numbers in your hand. The New Year’s Day numbers drawn Tuesday night are 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in its history, after the December 28 drawing named no big winners. Last Friday’s winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 21.

This is the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year and has so far only been won once on that day, in 2008.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

Unsure of what to do with the extra cash?

You could always just buy a couple of islands. Maybe you could own a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

There are options — that is if you beat the 1 in 302 million odds of winning the jackpot.