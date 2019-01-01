Police believe 3 armed robberies in St. Louis County are connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Tuesday a series of armed robberies at convenience stores in St. Louis County have authorities in Ladue and Richmond Heights working together to solve 3 armed robberies.

Police believe the three back to back robberies are connected.

The owner of the In and Out Market tells Fox 2 that two of the three suspects came into his store and waited until a customer he was helping left.

He asked us not to identify him but told us how he calmly handled the terrifying ordeal. The owner says the suspect told him he`s 19-years-old and has a gun. Then he says he proceeded to point the gun at him then puts it down then picks it back up again all the while repeatedly telling him that he is sorry and that he didn`t want to be doing this. He then asked the owner how much cash is in the register which turned out to be $200 and the owner handed the cash over to him.

Meanwhile, another suspect is hanging out in the back of the store stuffing a backpack with beer and other merchandise. The owner says this went on for about 15 minutes or so before taking off in a getaway car which the owner said had 3 suspects.

Police believe the robberies at the In and Out Market, the BP Gas station on Lindbergh Boulevard and one at the Phillips 66 gas station on South Big Bend are connected.