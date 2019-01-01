St. Louis city firefighter nearly hit with stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis firefighter is safe after almost being hit by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve. Firefighters said a stray bullet shattered one of their garage door windows at station 9 on La Beaume Street in north city.

Firefighters said the stray bullet, which was likely shot off during New Year's Eve celebrations hit the window just after Midnight. They said the firefighter was standing outside the station and decided to come indoors when he heard the gunfire. They said as he was closing the overhead bay door and heard the glass shatter.

Cell phone footage captured the sound of gunfire in the area around the same time.

The firefighter was not injured.