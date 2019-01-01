× Thieves crash vehicle after stealing groceries from St. Peters Schnucks

ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was taken into custody and his accomplices avoided arrest after crashing their vehicle Tuesday.

According to Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, store employees reported three men stole a cart full of groceries from a local Schnucks store.

St. Charles police stopped the vehicle at Interstate 70 and Bermuda and took one person into custody but the other people in the car fled. They have not been located.

It’s unclear how

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-7441