ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County has a new Prosecuting Attorney. Wesley Bell was sworn in at 12:01 am Tuesday, just as 2019 started. It happened at a New Year's Eve Party at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel.

Bell replaces Bob McCulloch, who leaves after 28 years, the longest-serving St. Louis County Prosecutor.

Bell will take a second ceremonial oath along with other county officials at the traditional inaugural event on Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Plaza in Clayton.