Beale on Broadway to close Thursday

ST. LOUIS - After nearly two decades Beale on Broadway in downtown St. Louis is closing its doors. The beloved bar that has hosted hundreds of live blues performances will close Thursday night.

Owner Bud Jostes said it isn't because of a loss of business. He said his landlord recently put the building under contract and he said his first contact with the potential buyers was not good so he decided it was time to say farewell. Jostes said he loves all of his regulars and said it will be hard to let the business go. He said he isn't ruling out reopening a new location someday down the road.

Thursday night will be the final performance at the bar. Kim Massie and Her Solid Senders will perform. There is a $10 cover.