Drunken driver hits Missouri deputy’s home on New Year’s Eve

Posted 9:30 am, January 2, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a drunken driver crashed into a sheriff’s deputy’s home in southwest Missouri on New Year’s Eve.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that no one was seriously hurt when a driver who was under the age of 21 went off he side of a road and smashed into the corner of the home. Pictures posted online show a crumpled garage door and debris strewn across the driveway.

The post says the deputy’s personal motorcycle and patrol car were damaged.