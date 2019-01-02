Funeral arrangements set for murdered St. Charles family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Charles family who was killed in a quadruple murder last week will be laid to rest this weekend.

39-year-old Kate Kasten, her two children, and her mother 61-year-old Jane Moeckel were shot inside Kasten's home on Whetstone Drive Friday, December 28.

Her boyfriend 46-year-old Richard Darren Emery has been charged in the shooting, as well as with stabbing a woman he tried to carjack to escape and firing at police officers who tried to pull him over.

The visitation will take place on Sunday, January 6 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home on North Lindbergh Boulevard near St. Ann.

The funeral is Monday, January 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Kasten and her children will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Burial information for Moeckel was not immediately available.