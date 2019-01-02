Man murdered at Spanish Lake nursing home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly man is in custody for allegedly killing a fellow resident at a Spanish Lake nursing home, the St. Louis County Police Department said Wednesday.
According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, officers were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility just before 7:10 a.m.
Officers found a man in his late 60s suffering from unspecified physical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Granda said police took a man in his early 70s into custody for his suspected involvement in the incident.
The victim’s name was not released.