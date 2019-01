× Man shot in leg near Delmar MetroLink station

WELLSTON, Mo. – A man was shot Wednesday morning near the Delmar MetroLink station.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of Rosedale.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was conscious and breathing and taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

