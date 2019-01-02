× Missouri man drowns after slip while clearing beaver dam

BISMARK, Mo. — A Belgrade man drowned after police say he slipped while clearing a beaver dam. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified Caleb James Bruno, 29, as the person who died in the water on New Year’s Day.

First responders were called to the 10000 block of McFarland Road near Bismarck on January 1, 2019 for a report of a drowning. They attempted to save Bruno’s life after finding him in the water. He could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased by Washington County Corner Brian DeClue.

Police say Bruno clearing a beaver dam. He slipped into the water and drowned.