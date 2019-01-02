Police continue search for two armed robbery suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Police are on the hunt for two men after three holdups in Ladue and Richmond heights Tuesday, January 1, one robbery was caught on camera.

The owner of Richmond Heights In and Out Market says a 19-year-old held a gun on him and repeatedly apologized saying he didn't want to do this.

The robbers got away with cash, beer, and other merchandise.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the robbery may be connected to two other armed robberies that took place earlier on Tuesday.

One happened at the Philips 66 Gas station on South Big Bend Boulevard and the other at the BP Gas station on Lindbergh Boulevard in Ladue.

No one was injured in any of the three armed robberies.

Anyone who may have information that could assist in identifying the individuals is asked to contact either the Ladue Police Department or the Richmond Heights Police Department.